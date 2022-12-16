WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, a decrease of 24.5% from the November 15th total of 48,500 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

WidePoint Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of WidePoint stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.92. 25,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,217. WidePoint has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $4.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WidePoint

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of WidePoint by 121.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,437 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of WidePoint during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of WidePoint by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 35,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 9,467 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners boosted its position in shares of WidePoint by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 26,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 14,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of WidePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. It offers TMaaS solutions through a federal government certified proprietary portal to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

