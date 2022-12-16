Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Acquires 3,255 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2,086.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,255 shares during the quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 80.0% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 27 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $95,000. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $115,000. American National Bank increased its stake in Alphabet by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 52 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.43.

Alphabet stock opened at $91.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.30 and its 200 day moving average is $106.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total transaction of $29,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,928. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $29,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,928. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $3,480,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 302,156 shares valued at $19,964,470. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

