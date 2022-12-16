Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 0.8% of Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,767,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,317,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367,157 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Chevron by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,219,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,651,311,000 after purchasing an additional 371,458 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,393,138,000 after buying an additional 189,762 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,569,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,964,620,000 after buying an additional 1,899,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 62.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,343,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,642,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Chevron news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chevron Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVX. BNP Paribas lowered Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $186.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.15.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $171.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.98 and a 200 day moving average of $162.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $330.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.20. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $110.73 and a 12 month high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 19.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.31%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

