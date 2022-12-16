Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Has $210,000 Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 315.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of GLD opened at $165.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.23. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

