Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Has $75,000 Stake in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,630 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,375 shares during the quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Archrock were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Archrock by 4.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 30,393 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Archrock by 32.6% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,486 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Archrock by 3.1% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 49,102 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Archrock by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 207,745 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Archrock by 7.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,725 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AROC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Archrock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

NYSE AROC opened at $8.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.98. Archrock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $10.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 1.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is 223.08%.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

