William Blair Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Traeger (NYSE:COOK)

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by research analysts at William Blair in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on COOK. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Traeger from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Traeger in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Traeger to $3.15 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Traeger in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Traeger from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Traeger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.38.

Get Traeger alerts:

Traeger Stock Down 3.0 %

Traeger stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,212. The company has a market capitalization of $340.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.47. Traeger has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $13.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Traeger

In other Traeger news, CEO Jeremy Andrus bought 148,878 shares of Traeger stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $431,746.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,123,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,458,437.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Southernsun Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Traeger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,611,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Traeger by 615.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,757,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,821 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Traeger by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,103,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,066 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Traeger by 320.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,126,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 858,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Traeger during the first quarter valued at about $5,566,000. 43.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Traeger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Traeger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traeger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.