William Hoffman Sells 55,000 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) CEO William Hoffman sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total transaction of $3,663,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,818,609.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

William Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 15th, William Hoffman sold 55,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total transaction of $4,491,850.00.

On Monday, October 17th, William Hoffman sold 55,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total transaction of $4,182,750.00.

Shares of NARI traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.15. The stock had a trading volume of 793,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,114. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.63. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $100.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.71 and a beta of 1.14.

NARI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.30.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NARI. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,626,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,313 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,415,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,404,000 after purchasing an additional 858,266 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Inari Medical by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,302,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,581,000 after buying an additional 573,227 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Inari Medical by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,518,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,930,000 after buying an additional 416,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Inari Medical by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,078,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,299,000 after buying an additional 383,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

