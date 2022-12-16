William M. Sullivan Sells 6,038 Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) Director William M. Sullivan sold 6,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $151,191.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,857,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,664,237.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of PRVA opened at $24.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.28 and a beta of 0.66. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.99 and a 1 year high of $44.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.13.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $342.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.66 million. Privia Health Group had a negative return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

PRVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Privia Health Group to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Privia Health Group from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Privia Health Group to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.36.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 4,330.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Privia Health Group in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

