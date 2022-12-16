Wise (OTC:WPLCF) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Wise (OTC:WPLCF – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

WPLCF has been the topic of several other research reports. Liberum Capital started coverage on Wise in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Wise from GBX 470 ($5.77) to GBX 500 ($6.13) in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Wise from GBX 700 ($8.59) to GBX 815 ($10.00) in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Wise in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Finally, AlphaValue raised Wise to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $545.00.

Get Wise alerts:

Wise Stock Down 9.8 %

WPLCF opened at $7.26 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.65. Wise has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

About Wise

Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company's transfer infrastructure includes Wise Account for international people who need to move and manage money across borders; Wise Business for international businesses need; and Wise Platform that allows businesses and banks to offer their own customers international payments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.