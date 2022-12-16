Wiser Wealth Management Inc Has $9.25 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Wiser Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,637 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 4.8% of Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Wiser Wealth Management Inc owned 0.08% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $9,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 319.5% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 18.8% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,666. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $71.40 and a one year high of $89.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.08.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

