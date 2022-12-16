Woodstock Corp Acquires 2,018 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Woodstock Corp increased its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Sysco were worth $5,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYY. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 8,046.2% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,049,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,741 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Sysco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its stake in Sysco by 397.6% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sysco Stock Performance

SYY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Argus increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Shares of Sysco stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.47. The company had a trading volume of 4,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,424,396. The stock has a market cap of $39.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.50. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $69.83 and a 12-month high of $91.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.02). Sysco had a return on equity of 137.76% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $19.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.63 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.50%.

Sysco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Read More

