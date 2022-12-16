Woodstock Corp Has $369,000 Position in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Woodstock Corp raised its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 51.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RETA traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $34.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,568. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.22. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.47 and a 1 year high of $43.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Reata Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RETA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.19. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 322.32% and a negative net margin of 9,897.91%. The business had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.38 EPS for the current year.

RETA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

Further Reading

