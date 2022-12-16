Woodstock Corp Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Woodstock Corp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 145,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 146.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 11,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 6,561 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 9,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 7,406 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.74. The stock had a trading volume of 94,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,314,243. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $51.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.93.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

