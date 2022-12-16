Woodstock Corp Lowers Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Woodstock Corp decreased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,171 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter worth about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 794.8% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.
General Electric Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of GE stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.64. 46,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,530,826. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.53. General Electric has a 12-month low of $59.93 and a 12-month high of $103.73. The stock has a market cap of $84.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.25, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.
General Electric Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.79%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on General Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Barclays raised their target price on General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.83.
General Electric Company Profile
General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on General Electric (GE)
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.