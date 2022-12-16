Woodstock Corp Lowers Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Woodstock Corp decreased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,171 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter worth about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 794.8% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of GE stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.64. 46,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,530,826. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.53. General Electric has a 12-month low of $59.93 and a 12-month high of $103.73. The stock has a market cap of $84.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.25, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on General Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Barclays raised their target price on General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.83.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

