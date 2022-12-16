Woodstock Corp Purchases 1,422 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Woodstock Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 420.0% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 51.1% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amgen Stock Up 0.4 %

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.60.

Amgen stock traded up $1.14 on Friday, hitting $267.28. 12,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,001,643. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. The firm has a market cap of $142.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.51. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.39 and a 1 year high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 62.23%.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.