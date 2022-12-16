Woodstock Corp Sells 1,630 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Woodstock Corp cut its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works makes up about 1.2% of Woodstock Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $8,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 723.1% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.38.

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $221.81 per share, with a total value of $308,315.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 118,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,394,059.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ITW traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $216.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,890. The company’s 50-day moving average is $213.59 and its 200-day moving average is $201.89. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.52 and a 52-week high of $249.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 59.82%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

