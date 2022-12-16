Woodstock Corp Sells 210 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Woodstock Corp reduced its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $6,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the second quarter worth $31,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 119.2% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 1,406.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 3,233.3% during the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 40,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth $42,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ECL has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Northcoast Research upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays lowered Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.56.

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $139.66 per share, for a total transaction of $111,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,297.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $144.11. 2,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,377,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.95. The company has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.98, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.04 and a 52-week high of $237.38.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 18.10%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.91%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

