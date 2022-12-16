Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Shares Gap Up to $28.16

Shares of Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $28.16, but opened at $29.02. Woori Financial Group shares last traded at $28.91, with a volume of 205 shares trading hands.
The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 2.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.43 and its 200-day moving average is $27.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.
Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The bank reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 10.29%. On average, analysts anticipate that Woori Financial Group Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Woori Financial Group Company Profile
Woori Financial Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial services to individual, business, and institutional customers in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers savings, demand, and installment deposits; time deposits and certificates of deposit; and working capital, facilities, general purpose household, mortgage, and home equity loans.
