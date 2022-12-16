Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Shares Gap Up to $28.16

Shares of Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $28.16, but opened at $29.02. Woori Financial Group shares last traded at $28.91, with a volume of 205 shares trading hands.

Woori Financial Group Trading Up 2.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 2.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.43 and its 200-day moving average is $27.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Get Woori Financial Group alerts:

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The bank reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 10.29%. On average, analysts anticipate that Woori Financial Group Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Woori Financial Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Woori Financial Group by 12.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 64.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. raised its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 162,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,116,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Woori Financial Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial services to individual, business, and institutional customers in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers savings, demand, and installment deposits; time deposits and certificates of deposit; and working capital, facilities, general purpose household, mortgage, and home equity loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Woori Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woori Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.