WOW-token Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.17 (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 16th. In the last week, WOW-token has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One WOW-token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0439 or 0.00000259 BTC on exchanges. WOW-token has a total market capitalization of $439.04 million and approximately $4.17 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WOW-token Token Profile

WOW-token (CRYPTO:WOW) is a token. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.04391764 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

