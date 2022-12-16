Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Price Reaches $241.94 on Major Exchanges

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. In the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $937.54 million and approximately $94.80 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be purchased for about $241.94 or 0.01431704 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped BNB alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $884.88 or 0.05227307 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.52 or 0.00487463 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,889.23 or 0.28882437 BTC.

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,875,120 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org.

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.Why do you need wBNB?BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.