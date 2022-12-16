Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Price Tops $242.21 on Exchanges

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 16th. During the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be bought for approximately $242.21 or 0.01437783 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $937.65 million and $104.97 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped BNB Token Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,871,221 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex.

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.Why do you need wBNB?BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

