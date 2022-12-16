W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) were down 5.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.61 and last traded at $5.64. Approximately 14,044 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,226,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.95.

A number of analysts have commented on WTI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W&T Offshore in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of W&T Offshore in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.10 price target on the stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.13 and its 200 day moving average is $6.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.16 million, a P/E ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 2.06.

W&T Offshore ( NYSE:WTI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 26.38% and a negative return on equity of 168.03%. The business had revenue of $266.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 64.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. raised its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 31.9% during the third quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 9,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 1.3% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 217,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 20.4% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the period. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working interests in 43 fields in federal and state waters; and under lease approximately 606,000 gross acres, including approximately 419,000 gross acres on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf, as well as approximately 187,000 gross acres in the Gulf of Mexico deepwater.

