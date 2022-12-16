Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Earns Buy Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on XMTR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Xometry from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Xometry from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on Xometry from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Xometry from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xometry currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.88.

Get Xometry alerts:

Xometry Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ XMTR opened at $34.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 6.30 and a quick ratio of 6.21. Xometry has a 1-year low of $26.61 and a 1-year high of $64.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.04 and a beta of -0.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Xometry ( NASDAQ:XMTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 15.52% and a negative net margin of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $103.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.73 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Xometry will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Xometry news, Director Laurence Zuriff sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total transaction of $268,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 815,286 shares in the company, valued at $36,475,895.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Xometry news, Director Laurence Zuriff sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total transaction of $268,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 815,286 shares in the company, valued at $36,475,895.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Emily Rollins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $118,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,278.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,500 shares of company stock worth $9,648,750 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Xometry

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Xometry by 245.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,012,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,477 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xometry by 832.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,113,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,210,000 after acquiring an additional 993,650 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xometry in the 1st quarter valued at $32,504,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Xometry by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,139,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,630,000 after acquiring an additional 761,100 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Xometry by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,255,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,138,000 after acquiring an additional 725,280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Xometry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.