XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $59.00 to $50.00. The stock had previously closed at $36.50, but opened at $35.11. XPO Logistics shares last traded at $36.29, with a volume of 1,231 shares changing hands.

A number of other analysts have also commented on XPO. Barclays decreased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $81.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.24.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPO Logistics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XPO. MFN Partners Management LP raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 54.4% during the second quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 11,119,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $535,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919,481 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 59.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,680,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $225,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,917 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,049,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,604,000 after purchasing an additional 906,295 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 296.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 868,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,306,000 after purchasing an additional 649,614 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 44.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,929,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $140,503,000 after purchasing an additional 596,967 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO Logistics Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.81.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 6.73%. XPO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.