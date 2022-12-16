York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Rating Increased to B+ at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of York Water (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on York Water in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

York Water Stock Performance

NASDAQ:YORW opened at $45.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.52. York Water has a 52-week low of $36.85 and a 52-week high of $49.89. The firm has a market cap of $642.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.44 and its 200 day moving average is $42.47.

York Water Increases Dividend

York Water ( NASDAQ:YORW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. York Water had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 31.64%. The company had revenue of $15.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million. Research analysts predict that York Water will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.2027 per share. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from York Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. York Water’s payout ratio is presently 57.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On York Water

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YORW. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in York Water by 295.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of York Water in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of York Water by 333.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of York Water by 1,703.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of York Water by 203,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. 45.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

York Water Company Profile

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; five wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns nine groundwater wells that supply water to customers in the Adams County.

Further Reading

