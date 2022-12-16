Zambesigold Price Tops $0.70 on Major Exchanges (ZGD)

Zambesigold (ZGD) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 16th. Over the last week, Zambesigold has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Zambesigold token can currently be bought for $0.70 or 0.00004117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zambesigold has a market capitalization of $77.15 million and approximately $87,009.03 worth of Zambesigold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zambesigold Token Profile

Zambesigold launched on May 11th, 2022. Zambesigold’s total supply is 177,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,000,000 tokens. The official website for Zambesigold is zambesigold.co.za. Zambesigold’s official Twitter account is @zgdtoken?t=lejewjxyyfwk79atzv_z5g&s=09 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zambesigold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zambesi Gold (Pty) Ltd is a mining company specialising in the acquisition and development of selected mining assets.Zambesi Gold signifies an agreement between the Zambesi Token and its investors that no fractional lending will take place. The number of tokens will be fixed, preventing inflation, therefore a token’s value will increase irrespective of the demand for the token or of the gold price. The amount of gold backing for each token adds a corresponding monthly increase.TelegramWhitepaper”

