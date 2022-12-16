Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) Director Robert H. Niehaus Sells 56,958 Shares

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 56,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $517,178.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,311,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,105,714.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Zeta Global Price Performance

ZETA stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,867,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,881. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.12 and a 200 day moving average of $6.89. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $13.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zeta Global

About Zeta Global

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZETA. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Zeta Global in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Zeta Global by 626.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Zeta Global in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Zeta Global in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zeta Global in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.02% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.