Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Receives $25.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZUMZ. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair cut shares of Zumiez from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Zumiez by 946.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 806 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Zumiez by 211.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Zumiez by 794.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Zumiez by 529.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,225 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Zumiez in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $20.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.53 and a 200-day moving average of $25.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.34 million, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.44. Zumiez has a 12 month low of $20.29 and a 12 month high of $49.98.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

