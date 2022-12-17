10,477 Shares in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Acquired by FCF Advisors LLC

FCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,477 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,766,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 101,976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,484,000 after purchasing an additional 12,534 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 11,243 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 73,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of LYB opened at $80.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $71.46 and a 52 week high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($1.00). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LYB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.63.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

