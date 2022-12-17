1,516 Shares in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Bought by BTR Capital Management Inc.

BTR Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,532,000 after purchasing an additional 10,611 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the second quarter valued at about $3,009,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 48,259.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 20,269 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 5.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 237,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,496,000 after acquiring an additional 11,331 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 356,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Republic Services from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Republic Services to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.63.

NYSE:RSG opened at $131.55 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $113.57 and a one year high of $149.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.67.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 16.69%. As a group, analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.23%.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

