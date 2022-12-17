180 Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 951 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 108.6% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 340.7% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 8,235 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 34.1% during the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 22,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 5,716 shares during the period. Finally, Peachtree Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 762.9% during the first quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after buying an additional 24,222 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM opened at $107.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.00. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $115.66.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.