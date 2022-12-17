180 Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 463 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,154 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Applied Materials by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,177,420 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,295,384,000 after purchasing an additional 192,537 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Applied Materials by 21.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,461,584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980,777 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Applied Materials by 6.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,875,796 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,278,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,427 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Applied Materials by 1.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,122,174 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $829,935,000 after purchasing an additional 154,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 1.1% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,066,179 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $931,322,000 after purchasing an additional 76,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $104.73 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.55.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.98%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $197.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.65.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

