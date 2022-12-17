180 Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in MetLife by 89.5% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in MetLife during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in MetLife by 1,065.8% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 307.7% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $2,113,343.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,645,522.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $2,113,343.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,645,522.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $377,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,855.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MET opened at $71.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.85. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.41 and a 12 month high of $77.36. The company has a market capitalization of $56.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.07.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. MetLife had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $23.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.89 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.19%.

MET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.91.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

