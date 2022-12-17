180 Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,738 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 3,900.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.27.

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $131.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.70 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1-year low of $100.35 and a 1-year high of $180.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.02.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

