180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.76 Million Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250,182 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,093 shares during the period. Energy Transfer comprises 0.8% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $2,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. HighTower Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 459.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. now owns 227,939 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 187,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 13,365 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer Price Performance

ET opened at $11.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.08 and a 200 day moving average of $11.44. The company has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.78. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $12.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $22.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.57 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 13.01%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.09%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ET. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.36 per share, with a total value of $6,180,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 54,278,477 shares in the company, valued at $670,881,975.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,048,305 shares in the company, valued at $12,579,660. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.36 per share, with a total value of $6,180,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 54,278,477 shares in the company, valued at $670,881,975.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 660,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,158,900. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.