180 Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for about 0.9% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 205.5% in the 2nd quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter.

EFV stock opened at $45.05 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.30.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

