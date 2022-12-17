180 Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,886 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geller Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 13,828 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its stake in Salesforce by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,433 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total value of $327,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,442,666.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total value of $327,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,442,666.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $7,684,183.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,525,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,722 shares of company stock worth $29,429,991 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.50.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $128.27 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.89 and a 1-year high of $260.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $128.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 458.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

