180 Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $72.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.37 and a 200 day moving average of $71.41. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

