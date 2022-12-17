1irstGold (1GOLD) Price Hits $63.80 on Major Exchanges

1irstGold (1GOLD) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. 1irstGold has a total market capitalization of $5.16 million and approximately $5,350.21 worth of 1irstGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1irstGold token can now be purchased for $63.80 or 0.00381506 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, 1irstGold has traded 1% lower against the US dollar.

1irstGold Token Profile

1irstGold’s launch date was March 1st, 2019. 1irstGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,886 tokens. The official website for 1irstGold is 1irstgold.com. 1irstGold’s official message board is medium.com/@1irstgold/1irstgold-becomes-the-first-means-to-store-physical-gold-in-digital-form-18d12f7bedde. 1irstGold’s official Twitter account is @1irstgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 1irstGold

According to CryptoCompare, “Each GOLD token represents the value of one gram of fine gold. The owner of this GOLD Token can always convert his token into almost any conceivable cryptocurrency, as well as FIAT currencies like the Euro or the US Dollar.The official 1irstGold ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

