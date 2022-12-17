20,082 Shares in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Bought by Aurora Private Wealth Inc.

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,082 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CEMEX in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in CEMEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Prism Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CEMEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in CEMEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in CEMEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. 29.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CX opened at $4.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.36. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $6.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on CEMEX in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.90 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. BNP Paribas downgraded CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.92.

About CEMEX

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

