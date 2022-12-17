211,533 Shares in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Acquired by Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 211,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,298,000. W. R. Berkley accounts for about 1.2% of Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.08% of W. R. Berkley at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 49,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 144.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 9,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 5,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WRB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley to $84.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.87.

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $72.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $51.90 and a 1-year high of $76.99.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.19. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. W. R. Berkley’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.62%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

