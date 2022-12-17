31,367 Shares in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Bought by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 31,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 105.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 34,231 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $326,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $600,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 67,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 50,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 7,187 shares during the period.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PDBC opened at $16.29 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a one year low of $13.22 and a one year high of $20.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.50.

