3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an underperform rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.50.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

3D Systems Stock Performance

Shares of DDD stock opened at $8.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 1.54. 3D Systems has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $22.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.04 and a 200-day moving average of $9.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3D Systems

3D Systems ( NYSE:DDD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $132.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.39 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 18.58%. On average, equities analysts forecast that 3D Systems will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 569,181 shares in the company, valued at $5,407,219.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 569,181 shares in the company, valued at $5,407,219.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 7,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $73,119.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178,434 shares in the company, valued at $1,675,495.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 3D Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in 3D Systems by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,264,006 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $169,687,000 after acquiring an additional 277,012 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in 3D Systems by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,588,454 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $226,656,000 after acquiring an additional 130,597 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in 3D Systems by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,796,473 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $96,685,000 after acquiring an additional 29,582 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in 3D Systems by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,046,700 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $40,273,000 after acquiring an additional 126,496 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in 3D Systems by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,872,253 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $30,901,000 after acquiring an additional 198,693 shares during the period. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3D Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.