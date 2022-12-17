5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the November 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FPLSF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Desjardins upgraded 5N Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

5N Plus Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FPLSF remained flat at $1.96 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.43. 5N Plus has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $173.10 million, a PE ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.49.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus Inc produces and sells semiconductors in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers low melting point alloys, semiconductor compounds and wafers, as well as various chemicals, and metals. It is also involved in manufacture of metallic powders for micro-electronic and manufacturing applications.

