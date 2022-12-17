9,755 Shares in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Purchased by Guild Investment Management Inc.

Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,755 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,000. Diamondback Energy makes up about 2.0% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 241 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,991.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 51.8% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on FANG. Truist Financial upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.57.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $134.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.09. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.02 and a fifty-two week high of $168.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $2.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 12.22%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

