Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the November 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE ASGI traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.62. 28,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,602. Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a 12-month low of $15.27 and a 12-month high of $20.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.81.
Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.17%.
Institutional Trading of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund
About Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund
Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.
The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private
infrastructure equity investments from around the world.
