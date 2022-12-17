Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein Sells 35,882 Shares

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 35,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $288,491.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,315,557 shares in the company, valued at $34,697,078.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Accel Entertainment Price Performance
Shares of ACEL opened at $7.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.70. The company has a market capitalization of $670.87 million, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.06. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.53 and a fifty-two week high of $14.04.
Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $266.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.83 million. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 43.85% and a net margin of 7.64%. Research analysts predict that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Macquarie cut their target price on Accel Entertainment from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.
Accel Entertainment Company Profile
Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.
