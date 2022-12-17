Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein Sells 35,882 Shares

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 35,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $288,491.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,315,557 shares in the company, valued at $34,697,078.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ACEL opened at $7.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.70. The company has a market capitalization of $670.87 million, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.06. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.53 and a fifty-two week high of $14.04.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $266.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.83 million. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 43.85% and a net margin of 7.64%. Research analysts predict that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Accel Entertainment by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 19,212 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $170,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,121,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,756,000 after acquiring an additional 5,832 shares in the last quarter. 46.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Macquarie cut their target price on Accel Entertainment from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

