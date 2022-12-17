Accel Wealth Management Acquires 100 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 42.9% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 100.0% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 112.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 99.0% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.
CrowdStrike Trading Down 3.0 %
Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $111.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a PE ratio of -144.81 and a beta of 1.06. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.89 and a twelve month high of $242.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Stephens lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $234.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $237.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.30.
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.
