Accel Wealth Management Acquires 248 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,927,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,272,000 after buying an additional 319,294 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,898,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,145,000 after buying an additional 1,459,810 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after buying an additional 6,177,351 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,736,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,899,000 after purchasing an additional 234,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,438,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,531,000 after purchasing an additional 709,560 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $74.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.45. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $65.96 and a 12-month high of $82.47.

