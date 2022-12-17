Accel Wealth Management Cuts Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Accel Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth about $973,000. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 167.7% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 332 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 34,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $1,241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $1,241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $797,457.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,489,623.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TROW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.20.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $110.52 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.53 and a twelve month high of $200.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.27.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 29.35%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.11%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

